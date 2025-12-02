Derek Harding Sells 2,433 Shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding sold 2,433 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,133, for a total transaction of £100,555.89.

On Friday, September 5th, Derek Harding acquired 4 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,067 per share, with a total value of £162.68.

Shares of LON:SXS traded up GBX 6 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,142. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,099. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,877 and a 1 year high of GBX 4,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,770.01. The company has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,763 to GBX 4,147 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,573.50.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

