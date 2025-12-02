Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Stake Lifted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 347.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,057 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 344.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.