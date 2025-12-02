Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 344.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. KeyCorp upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

View Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.