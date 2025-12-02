Dare Bioscience’s (DARE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dare Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Dare Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of DARE opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Dare Bioscience has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.19.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dare Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dare Bioscience by 810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dare Bioscience by 17.8% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 193,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

