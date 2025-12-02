D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 5,535 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 279.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

