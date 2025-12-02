D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of RTX by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $168.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.