D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $2,098,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $385.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.