Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cosan from $6.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cosan to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Cosan in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cosan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.30.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Cosan has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.49). Cosan had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 28.08%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cosan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

