Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,902 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $29,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC raised its position in Corteva by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Corteva by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 61.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Corteva Stock Down 1.3%

CTVA opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

