Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Corpay worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Corpay by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 50.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth $2,518,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Corpay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $8,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY opened at $295.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.34. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPAY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

