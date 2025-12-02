Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 128.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $870,975.75. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,904 shares in the company, valued at $584,816.96. This represents a 71.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,900 shares of company stock worth $14,381,288. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

