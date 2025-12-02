Copart (CPRT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT):

11/24/2025 – Copart had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Copart had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

11/21/2025 – Copart had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Copart was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2025 – Copart is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Copart is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Copart had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.