Contrasting Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Nihon Kohden and Sight Sciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nihon Kohden has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sight Sciences 1 4 3 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nihon Kohden and Sight Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential downside of 36.76%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Nihon Kohden.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Sight Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.48 billion 1.18 $93.05 million $0.73 14.05 Sight Sciences $79.87 million 5.41 -$51.51 million ($0.90) -9.08

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 5.77% 6.74% 4.96% Sight Sciences -60.63% -61.59% -36.11%

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. It also offers TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, as well as related components. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

