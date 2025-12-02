Contrasting GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GLG Life Tech and Bridgford Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bridgford Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Given GLG Life Tech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GLG Life Tech is more favorable than Bridgford Foods.

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Bridgford Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech 788.59% N/A -71.19% Bridgford Foods -3.19% -5.81% -4.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Bridgford Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $1.97 N/A Bridgford Foods $227.36 million 0.31 -$3.38 million ($0.80) -9.79

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridgford Foods. Bridgford Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GLG Life Tech beats Bridgford Foods on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

