Contrasting Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) & Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glacier Bancorp and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 3 1 2.83 Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Citizens has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.84%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $921.82 million 6.06 $190.14 million $2.04 21.06 Citizens $40.95 million 1.02 $5.49 million $1.31 5.65

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Citizens”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 14.99% 5.98% 0.68% Citizens 7.00% 11.28% 0.37%

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Citizens on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

