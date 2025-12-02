Contrasting Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND)

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas and Cibus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas $1.05 billion 0.36 $24.08 million ($0.03) -122.50 Cibus $4.26 million 18.73 -$251.39 million ($3.26) -0.45

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cibus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas and Cibus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas 1 1 0 0 1.50 Cibus 1 0 2 0 2.33

Cibus has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,345.58%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus is more favorable than Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas.

Profitability

This table compares Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas 11.99% 6.47% 3.66% Cibus -3,133.92% -133.90% -28.78%

Summary

Cibus beats Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other. The company involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. It also imports and exports agricultural products, livestock, and forestry activities and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents rural/urban properties; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. It operates farms through own and leased lands. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

