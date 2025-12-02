Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,333 and last traded at GBX 2,343, with a volume of 875756063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,371.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,750 to GBX 3,000 in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,920.

Compass Group Trading Up 0.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,502.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,547.78.

In other news, insider Leanne Wood purchased 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,392 per share, with a total value of £10,620.48. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

