Comparing TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) & Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

TG Therapeutics and Fulcrum Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics 13.31% 26.05% 9.58% Fulcrum Therapeutics N/A -32.17% -30.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TG Therapeutics and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 2 2 1 2.80 Fulcrum Therapeutics 1 1 5 1 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.67%. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 43.53%. Given TG Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Fulcrum Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $531.90 million 9.45 $23.38 million $2.78 11.39 Fulcrum Therapeutics $80.00 million 6.68 -$9.73 million ($1.18) -8.36

TG Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TG Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults. The company's development pipeline comprises Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. Its research pipeline includes various investigational medicines. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. for the development and commercialization of umbralisib; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; and Novimmune SA, as well as collaboration agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of rare neuromuscular, muscular, central nervous system, and hematologic disorders, as well as cardiomyopathies and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and MyoKardia, Inc. to discover and develop therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was Incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

