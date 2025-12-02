Comparing OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH) & Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC)

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) and Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.
Volatility and Risk
OSR has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vine Hill Capital Investment has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
55.3% of OSR shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of OSR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OSR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Vine Hill Capital Investment
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
Profitability
This table compares OSR and Vine Hill Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OSR
|N/A
|-6.66%
|-4.90%
|Vine Hill Capital Investment
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares OSR and Vine Hill Capital Investment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OSR
|-$90,515.00
|-201.35
|-$2.41 million
|($1.12)
|-0.63
|Vine Hill Capital Investment
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.28 million
|$0.14
|75.89
Vine Hill Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than OSR. OSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vine Hill Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Vine Hill Capital Investment beats OSR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About OSR
OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials. We focus on value creation through investments and collaborations with US and EU biotech companies, with the strategic goal of expansion into South Korea (specifically) and Asia (generally). OSR Holdings is headquartered in Paju, South Korea.
About Vine Hill Capital Investment
Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Receive News & Ratings for OSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.