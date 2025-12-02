Comparing InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) and Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elevance Health and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevance Health 1 10 12 0 2.48 InnovAge 2 0 0 0 1.00

Elevance Health presently has a consensus price target of $398.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.79%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.59%. Given Elevance Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elevance Health is more favorable than InnovAge.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevance Health $194.82 billion 0.38 $5.98 billion $24.46 13.49 InnovAge $884.66 million 0.84 -$30.31 million ($0.13) -42.08

This table compares Elevance Health and InnovAge”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevance Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Elevance Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Elevance Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elevance Health and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevance Health 2.84% 16.17% 5.78% InnovAge -1.96% -7.02% -3.31%

Risk & Volatility

Elevance Health has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elevance Health beats InnovAge on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits. The company operates in the pharmacy services business; and markets and offers pharmacy services, including pharmacy benefit management, as well as home delivery and specialty pharmacies, claims adjudication, formulary management, pharmacy networks, rebate administration, a prescription drug database, and member services. In addition, it provides healthcare-related services and capabilities, including utilization management, behavioral health, integrated care delivery, palliative care, payment integrity services, subrogation services, and health and wellness programs, as well as services related to data management, information technology, and business operations. Further, the company is involved in the National Government Services business. The company provides its services under the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Wellpoint, and Carelon brand names. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

