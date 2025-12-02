Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.60. 19,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 7,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Commonwealth Business Bank Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter.

Commonwealth Business Bank Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

