Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

