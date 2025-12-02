Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,912,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 665,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CL opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

