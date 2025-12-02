Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.83 and last traded at GBX 0.83. Approximately 2,893,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 29,318,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78.

Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.50.

Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Cloudbreak Discovery had a negative return on equity of 87.92% and a negative net margin of 842.88%.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading London listed royalty company and natural resource project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company will continue to deploy its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.

