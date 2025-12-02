Claret Asset Management Corp Sells 1,134 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $198.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

