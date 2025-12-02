Claret Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,008 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $889,000. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $1,760,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 1,054,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

