Claret Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. $PTC

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 339.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 247.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $174.88 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.83 and a 200 day moving average of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

