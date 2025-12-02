Claret Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.12 per share, with a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.6%

FCN opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $208.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $956.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

