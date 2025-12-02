Claret Asset Management Corp Makes New $234,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,441,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 185,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,764,000 after buying an additional 137,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 832,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 202,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,297,000. Finally, Navera Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $246.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.92.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

