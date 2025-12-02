Claret Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 4,200 Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 402.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 474.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG stock opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.02, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $100.59.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,391.78. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 330,311 shares of company stock worth $29,728,890 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

