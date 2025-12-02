Claret Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,705 DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $736,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 89.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 780,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,163,000 after acquiring an additional 368,103 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $171,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,946.40. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $619,391. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

DexCom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

