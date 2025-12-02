Claret Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 763 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 763 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 66,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 773.3% in the second quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,732. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $309.62 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

