Claret Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 2,340 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,007. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock worth $293,774,712 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.