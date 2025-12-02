Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Wealth LLC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.7% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Dbs Bank lowered Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:C opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.