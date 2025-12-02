Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after buying an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,816,825,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after buying an additional 4,437,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.