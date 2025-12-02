Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 235,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 229,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 28,033 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,887,068.88. This represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

