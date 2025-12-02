Choreo LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Choreo LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.18 and a 200 day moving average of $320.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.62.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

