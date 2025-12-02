Choreo LLC Purchases 5,222 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 50,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE OMC opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $105.49.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

