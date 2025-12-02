Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,306,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,094,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

