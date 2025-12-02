Choreo LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 50.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 69.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

