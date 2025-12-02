Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.16.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

