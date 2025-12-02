Charles Cohn Purchases 80,708 Shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn purchased 80,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,534.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 891,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,663.84. The trade was a 9.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nerdy Stock Up 3.3%

Nerdy stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Nerdy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $238.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.25.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

