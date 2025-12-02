Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,884,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,127 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.2% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $93,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,448,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,417,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,630,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 311,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

