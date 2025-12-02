Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Has $552.04 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,779 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 30.6% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $552,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $625.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.06.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.