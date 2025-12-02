Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Centrus Energy worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $251.36 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $464.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

