Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.80 and last traded at C$18.59, with a volume of 518081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.09.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CG

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.41.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 8.32%.The firm had revenue of C$550.23 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.