Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19. 523,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 939,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CDLX

Cardlytics Trading Down 4.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 235.70% and a negative net margin of 44.12%.The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. Cardlytics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.