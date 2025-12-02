Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 551,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 109,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$135.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 6.84.
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.
