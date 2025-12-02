Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) traded down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.29. 551,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 109,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 14.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.65.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.