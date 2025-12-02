Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 14.6% – Should You Sell?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.29. 551,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 109,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.64.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

